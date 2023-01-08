Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $126,347.74

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $50.84 million and approximately $126,347.74 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.86 or 0.00022752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,951.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00450440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00916250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00119622 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.24 or 0.00603116 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00254010 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,183,502 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

