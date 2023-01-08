dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $934.83

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $167.13 million and approximately $934.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00451676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00032565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00018884 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98942685 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $487.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.