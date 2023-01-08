Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.63) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.07) price target on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.36) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,115.33 ($49.58).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,646.50 ($43.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,067 ($49.00). The company has a market capitalization of £82.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,604.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,693.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,717.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.12 ($9,968.82). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

