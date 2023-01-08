Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is BetterWealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.9% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.80.
