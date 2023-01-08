Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.63.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
Shares of DIN opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.74.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.06%.
Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
