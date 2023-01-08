Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $107.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

