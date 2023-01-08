DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

DISH Network Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

