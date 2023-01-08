Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.03. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.