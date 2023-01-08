Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOV. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.27.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.42 on Thursday. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

