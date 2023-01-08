EAC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,629.33 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. EAC has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $4,629.33 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 63.2% lower against the dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00451676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0129884 USD and is down -18.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,081.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.