Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

