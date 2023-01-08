Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on January 31st

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

Shares of ECC opened at $10.32 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $425.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

