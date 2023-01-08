Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on January 31st

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.
Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Shares of ECC opened at $10.32 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $425.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Credit (ECC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.