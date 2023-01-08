Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on January 31st

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE EIC opened at $13.96 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.