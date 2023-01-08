eCash (XEC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.63 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $460.83 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,930.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00601774 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00253805 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00041535 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,273,942,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,273,960,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
