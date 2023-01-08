Edgecoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $210.09 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $210.09 million and $32.08 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.57 or 0.01466923 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.53 or 0.30525438 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.