ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.83 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.83 million and $992.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

