Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Seagen comprises about 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Seagen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Seagen by 110.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Seagen by 907.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $136.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.13. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,987 shares of company stock worth $6,527,759. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

