Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after buying an additional 3,375,053 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 319,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,649,000 after purchasing an additional 305,281 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.