Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 442 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

