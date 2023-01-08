Enigma (ENG) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $65,622.99 and approximately $70,782.42 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

