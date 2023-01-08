Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQNR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.63.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

