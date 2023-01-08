ERC20 Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $87.43 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $87.43 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00042427 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00236361 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00813537 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $37.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

