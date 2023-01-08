ESL Trust Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 11.0% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $29,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.63 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.