Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.43.

Shares of ETSY opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.01.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

