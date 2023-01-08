Fei USD Market Cap Achieves $423.08 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $423.08 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040671 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00234846 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99960098 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,138,515.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.