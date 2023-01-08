Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Cap of $117.40 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $117.40 million and $110.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 58% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00061731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000242 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.