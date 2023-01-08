Financial Review: IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) vs. Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebix has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Ebix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IonQ and Ebix, as reported by MarketBeat.

IonQ presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.99%. Ebix has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 713.45%. Given Ebix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ebix is more favorable than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,158.58% -11.94% -11.25% Ebix 6.80% 12.51% 5.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IonQ and Ebix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 355.71 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -6.98 Ebix $994.94 million 0.57 $68.19 million $2.34 7.88

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ebix beats IonQ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, and travel. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance services cover certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, system consulting services, and claims adjudication/settlement services. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

