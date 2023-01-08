Financial Survey: China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SurgePays and China Networks International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays currently has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 92.46%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than China Networks International.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SurgePays has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Networks International has a beta of -10, suggesting that its stock price is 1,100% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.3% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -10.58% -492.78% -42.02% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and China Networks International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $51.06 million 1.48 -$13.53 million ($1.17) -5.27 China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Networks International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Summary

SurgePays beats China Networks International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc., a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers. It also offers subsidized mobile broadband services to consumers in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as prepaid wireless plans. In addition, the company provides marketing business intelligence, plaintiff generation, and case load management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. Further, it operates a bilingual operations center offering the Company with sales support, customer service, IT infrastructure design, graphic media, database programming, software development, revenue assurance, lead generation, and other various operational support services. The company is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About China Networks International

(Get Rating)

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.