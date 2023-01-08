First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,429 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

