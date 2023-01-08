FlatQube Tops One Day Volume of $3,824.16 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and $3,824.16 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00006513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003517 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.
FlatQube Token Profile
FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FlatQube
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.