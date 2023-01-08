Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Floki Inu has a market cap of $70.28 million and $1.51 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00434471 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.77 or 0.01585531 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.97 or 0.30687507 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.