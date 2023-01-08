Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 2.9 %

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $26.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.47.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,625,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,473.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

