Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.07% of Forward Air worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FWRD traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 95,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.