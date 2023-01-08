FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Macquarie

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.38.

FOXA opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

