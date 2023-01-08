Frax Share Price Hits $5.28 on Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00031172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $384.08 million and $3.33 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,753,236 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

