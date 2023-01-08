Freedom Day Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $274.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

