Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

