Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 10,686 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 310.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 70.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 81,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 34.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 65.1% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 186,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,389 shares of company stock worth $6,158,404. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insperity Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $113.20 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

