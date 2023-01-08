Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 4,730 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Insider Activity

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.83 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

