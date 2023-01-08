Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $239.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.67.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

