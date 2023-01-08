Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

WMB stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.