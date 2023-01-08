Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 473 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Target by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,854,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Up 3.8 %

Target stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

