Freedom Day Solutions LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Markel by 85.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,383.99 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,236.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKL. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.33.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

