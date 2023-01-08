Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) & BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Head to Head Survey

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freight Technologies and BlackRock Capital Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment $46.24 million 5.73 $66.49 million $0.21 17.38

Analyst Recommendations

BlackRock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freight Technologies and BlackRock Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freight Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 860.72%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment 28.73% 7.67% 4.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Freight Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

