FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Issued By Wedbush

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Disc Medicine in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.16) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ IRON opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.27. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.