Gartner, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Gartner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.88.

NYSE IT opened at $328.62 on Friday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

