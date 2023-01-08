Gateway Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $62.86 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00014615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $67.05 million and $62.86 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.54 or 0.01738283 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.12 or 0.30524210 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.47739551 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.