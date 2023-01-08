Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $955.30 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $955.30 million and approximately $23.58 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $6.37 or 0.00037592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040671 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00234846 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.35321916 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,387,361.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

