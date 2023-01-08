General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE opened at $71.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

