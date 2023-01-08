Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Gentex Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.76 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.